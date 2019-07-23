Dozen-plus guns stolen from North Sherman Avenue residence
MADISON, Wis. - The son of a homeowner on Sherman Avenue reported more than 12 guns were missing from his father's house, a police report said.
The father is out of town, so the son came by Monday to take out the trash and check on the residence.
The son said that when he arrived he discovered residence had been burglarized with gun cases targeted by an intruder.
The father could not be reached immediately. Police said the number of missing firearms is the son's best estimate.
