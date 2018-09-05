Downtown police hope to identify thief who stole wallet, backpack, purse from three women

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - Downtown Madison police are looking to identify a thief who has stolen wallets from at least three women downtown in the past couple of months, according to a news release.

In the latest case, a 62-year-old woman had her wallet stolen while she was at the Old Fashioned restaurant on Pinckney Street for a Badger football game.

A 23-year-old woman reported that she had her backpack stolen while she was at Michelangelo's Coffee House on State Street on Aug. 25.

Another similar case was reported July 9, when a 22-year-old woman had her wallet stolen out of her bag, which was on the chair next to her at Fair Trade coffee House.

The Madison Police Department is releasing surveillance photos of the suspected thief and are looking to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.