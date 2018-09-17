Downtown Madison fender bender turns chaotic as impaired driver attempts to leave scene, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing multiple charges after a fender-bender crash turned into a chaotic scene in downtown Madison Saturday night, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said 30-year-old Jacob T. Lackey, of Marshall, was driving on East Johnson Street at about 8:25 p.m. when he struck a 2015 Lexus.

Police said Lackey told the couple in the Lexus, a 58-year-old Madison man and his 54-year-old wife, they should all pull into a parking lot and exchange information. While this was happening, Lackey told the couple not to call the MPD, but the husband insisted.

According to the report, Lackey then tried to drive away from the lot. The man was reaching into the driver's side window trying to turn Lackey's car off, while his wife jumped on the hood. The car was moving slowly forward and then backward, and she ended up falling to the ground. She called for help and a couple of passersby intervened, encircling the Lexus.

Police said somehow, Lackey's Civic still backed through a fence, went partially over a rock wall and ended up on top of a Jeep that was parked below.

Police arrived and arrested Lackey on suspicion of reckless driving and endangering safety, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated and operating after suspension.

The husband told officers his foot was run over while trying to stop the driver. It was OK, but he and his wife went to a hospital, both complaining of back pain.