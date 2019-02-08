District attorney begins review of fatal police shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is beginning its review of possible charges against the man suspected of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer.
DA spokeswoman Sue Schrader said Friday investigators have forwarded the case to prosecutors. Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Rittner was killed while serving a warrant at a south side duplex Wednesday morning.
Milwaukee police said Jordan P. Fricke, 26, was arrested Thursday in connection with Rittner's death.
Late Thursday afternoon a procession carrying Rittner's casket made its way from the medical examiner's office, past Miller Park where Rittner was married two years ago, and then on to a funeral home. Landmarks around Milwaukee, including City Hall and the Mitchell Park Domes, were lit in blue in Rittner's honor Thursday night.
The city planned to hold a vigil for Rittner at Clement Zablocki School Friday at 6:30 p.m.
