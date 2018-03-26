Discarded rifle found after road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police officers recovered a discarded .22 rifle late Sunday morning after a road rage incident, according to an incident report.

A 36-year-old Madison man reported seeing a gun pointed out the passenger window of a vehicle at the intersection of Mid Town Road and South High Point Road, according to the release.

He and another motorist honked their car horns to get the car occupied by the armed person to move after it sat in front of them for several minutes at a stop sign.

After the incident, the victim called police while following the suspect's car from a safe distance, but lost sight of it.

Police went to the intersection of Mid Town Road and South High Point Road after the victim called. The gun was recovered a half-mile away in the median at McKee Road and Snowy Parkway.