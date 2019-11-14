Detectives ask public's help identifying burglary suspect from video

MADISON, Wis. - Investigators are asking for the public's help in connection with an early-November burglary on Madison's east side.

The Madison Police Department said detectives are looking to identify the person seen in a home surveillance video of a break-in in the 1300 block of Acewood Boulevard on Nov. 2.

Police said that sometime between 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a burglar got into the house through a sliding glass door.

The surveillance video police released shows a person wearing what appears to be a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and light-colored athletic shoes.

According to the report, money was missing from the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

