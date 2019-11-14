BREAKING NEWS

Crime

Detectives ask public's help identifying burglary suspect from video

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 04:33 PM CST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:49 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Investigators are asking for the public's help in connection with an early-November burglary on Madison's east side. 

The Madison Police Department said detectives are looking to identify the person seen in a home surveillance video of a break-in in the 1300 block of Acewood Boulevard on Nov. 2. 

Police said that sometime between 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a burglar got into the house through a sliding glass door.

The surveillance video police released shows a person wearing what appears to be a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and light-colored athletic shoes. 

According to the report, money was missing from the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration