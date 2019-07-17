Deputy pulls over car going 94 miles per hour, finds 8 pounds of marijuana inside, sheriff says
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee residents were arrested in Grant County late Tuesday for having over eight pounds of marijuana in the car.
A deputy stopped the car on Highway 151 going more than 90 mph, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Kuehn, 27, of Milwaukee and Alexandria Kuehn, 28, of Milwaukee were inside the car, according to the release.
The deputy said eight pounds of marijuana and large quantities of marijuana wax and edibles were found inside the car.
Both Eric Kuehn and Alexandria Kuehn were taken to the Grant County Jail and booked in for possession of THC with intent to deliver, according to the release.
