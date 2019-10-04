Deputies respond to 2 overnight home invasions, urge residents to secure homes, property

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

YORK, Wis. - Officials are asking Dane County residents to be sure their property is secure after two more home invasions were reported overnight Thursday.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the first incident took place at 2:25 a.m. on County Road TT in the town of York. The intruders entered the home using keys they obtained from an unlocked vehicle. A purse and two sets of vehicle keys were taken from the home before the thieves fled. The property was later found in a stolen vehicle recovered in Madison. That vehicle was stolen during an incident in Sun Prairie.

According to the report, there were multiple thefts reported overnight from vehicles and homes in the village of Marshall.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the second home invasion happened on Powers Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove about 4:45 a.m. The homeowner reported someone entered their home through an unlocked front door and stole a cellphone. Other homes and apartments nearby in the city of Madison's jurisdiction were also broken into around the same time.

"The sheriff's office cannot stress enough, the need for homeowners to be extremely diligent about securing their homes and vehicles," Schaffer said. "This is a large and organized group of criminals that are becoming increasingly brazen. They are swarming entire neighborhoods in search of easy targets."

In several recent burglaries throughout the county, firearms have been stolen, and there is a high likelihood that some of the thieves may be armed, the sheriff's office said. In addition to locking homes and vehicles, citizens are encouraged to keep their outdoor lights on throughout the night.

No one should leave valuables like wallets, purses and car keys where they're easily accessible, officials said.

Law enforcement officials also are asking for the public's help in catching the perpetrators. Anyone who sees or hears suspicious activity is asked to call 911 immediately. Residents with home video systems like a Ring doorbell or other home security systems are asked to save and share anything suspicious or concerning with your local authorities.

