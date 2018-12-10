Deputies look for gas station robber wearing Packers hat

Sauk County Sheriff's Office

VILLAGE OF PLAIN, Wis. - Sauk County officials are looking for a man who robbed a gas station Saturday night, sheriff’s deputies said.

Sauk County emergency crews were called around 9:35 p.m. about a robbery at the Plain Kwik Stop gas station in the Village of Plain, according to a release.

Someone came into the store and demanded cash from the employee, officials said. The robber did not show a weapon, but he stated he had a gun.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release. He left the scene on foot and headed north into an alley after running out the front door.

The employee was not injured.

The man is described as white, tall and stocky. He was wearing gray hooded sweatshirt under a dark hooded jacket, blue jeans, black gloves, white tennis shoes and a Green Bay Packers hat, officials said.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the incident or the robber to call 608-355-4495 or 1-888-847-7285.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.