Deputies search Rock County home in meth-making investigation, sheriff says
State Clandestine Lab Team assisting
ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A hazmat police team searched a Rock County home Monday morning as part of a drug investigation, officials said.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said the SWAT team and the state Department of Criminal Investigations Clandestine Lab Team searched a home in the 1100 block of County Road D in Rock Township at about 11 a.m.
Sheriff Troy J. Knudson said the search warrant is part of an ongoing Rock County Special Investigations Unit case involving methamphetamine manufacturing.
The Janesville fire and EMS departments and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are also involved in the investigation, according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Deputies search Rock County home in meth-making investigation, sheriff says
- Police: Man who bit, kicked officers threatened to kill nurses, officers
- Two cars, occupied restaurant damaged during shooting on Madison's east side
- Madison school board to hold first meeting with new members
- Triplets ready to graduate from the University of Michigan, one coming to UW-Madison
- Madison libraries see spike in police calls since 2014