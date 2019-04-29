Deputies search Rock County home in meth-making investigation, sheriff says

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A hazmat police team searched a Rock County home Monday morning as part of a drug investigation, officials said.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said the SWAT team and the state Department of Criminal Investigations Clandestine Lab Team searched a home in the 1100 block of County Road D in Rock Township at about 11 a.m.

Sheriff Troy J. Knudson said the search warrant is part of an ongoing Rock County Special Investigations Unit case involving methamphetamine manufacturing.

The Janesville fire and EMS departments and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are also involved in the investigation, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.