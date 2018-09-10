Man awaiting trial for making meth arrested for manufacturing in same home, officials say

Green County Sheriff's Office Jordan Douglas and Kristie Sweeney

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE, Wis. - Two Brodhead residents were arrested Friday after Green County sheriff’s deputies found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing, according to a release.

Green County deputies and members of the Stateline Area Narcotics Team, or SLANT, searched a home in the 300 block of Town Center Road in the town of Spring Grove after a lengthy investigation by SLANT and the Green County district attorney, officials said.

Jordan E. Douglas, 23, and Kristie J. Sweeney, 29, were arrested as a result of the search.

Douglas and Sweeney both made initial appearances in court via video Monday. Each received a cash bond of $10,000. They were also ordered not to leave Dane, Rock or Green counties without permission from the court and not to have contact with each other.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Green County court Monday, a deputy received information on Friday morning that Sweeney had purchased pseudoephedrine at Walgreens in Monroe. Police followed Sweeney, who left Walgreens with Douglas and drove back to Brodhead.

About six hours after the pseudoephedrine purchase, police had secured a search warrant and searched the Brodhead home, officials said. Evidence related to meth-making was found in Douglas and Sweeney’s room and in a barn on the property.

Several items of evidence collected at the home were found to be hazardous and were turned over to a disposal company, the complaint said. Deputies secured the scene until a Drug Enforcement Agency contractor was able to come for hazardous material cleanup, according to the release.

Douglas was arrested Friday and taken to jail. Police spoke with Sweeney Saturday, when she told a deputy that her doctor had advised her to use pseudoephedrine for her kidney disease, and that’s why she had purchased it on Friday. Sweeney was taken into custody Saturday.

A search warrant was executed Nov. 30, 2017, at the same residence, which resulted in Douglas being arrested after similar evidence was found, officials said.

In 2017, Sweeney called police and reported that Douglas had meth and broke into her house, according to court documents. Sweeney also told police Douglas made meth at his parents’ house, which is the residence on Town Center Road.

In November 2017, Douglas made a deal with someone, who was identified as a confidential source for the police department in a criminal complaint, that if they bought pseudoephedrine, he would compensate them with meth and cash.

On Nov. 30, 2017, officers searched the Town Center Road residence and found 19 pieces of evidence that indicated Douglas was manufacturing meth, according to court documents.

Douglas faces tentative charges of manufacturing meth, possession of meth precursors, possession of meth waste, party to the crime of possession of marijuana and party to a crime of possession of drug paraphernalia for the 2018 search. He was also arrested on a felony bail jumping charge.

Sweeney was arrested on tentative charges of conspiracy to manufacture meth, conspiracy to possess meth precursors, conspiracy to possess meth waste, party to the crime of possession of drug paraphernalia and party to the crime of possession of marijuana for the 2018 search.

Douglas was scheduled to be in court Sept. 25 for the 2017 charges.

A preliminary hearing for Douglas was scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 on the newer charges.

Sweeney is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, according to online court records.