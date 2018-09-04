Deputies: 18-year-old driver asleep at wheel arrested for drunken driving
MONROE, Wis. - A Monroe teenager was arrested early Monday on suspicion of drunken driving after he was found asleep at the wheel on a Green County road, officials said.
The Green County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a vehicle at 3:06 a.m. that had been parked at a stop sign for a prolonged period of time. The vehicle was on the westbound exit ramp of Highway 11 to Highway 69 north.
Deputies awoke the driver, 18-year-old Christopher C. Dahmen, according to the report.
Dahmen was arrested on suspicion of first-offense operating while under the influence. Dahmen was also cited on suspicion of first-offense underage possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Dahmen was released pending a court appearance.
Previous Story
P.F. Chang's in Middleton to close permanently due to flood damage
Next Story
Alcohol likely factor in rollover truck crash, sheriff's office says
Local And Regional News
- Police: Baraboo man facing charges after leading high-speed chase, crashing car
- Lightening strike likely to blame for smoke coming from electrical outlet, officials say
- Person taken to hospital after rollover crash
- Another U-Haul location offering 30 days of free self-storage for flood victims
- Muscoda woman found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
- Hmong community members hoping to raise $150,000 to keep Kajsiab House open