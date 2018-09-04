Deputies: 18-year-old driver asleep at wheel arrested for drunken driving

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONROE, Wis. - A Monroe teenager was arrested early Monday on suspicion of drunken driving after he was found asleep at the wheel on a Green County road, officials said.

The Green County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a vehicle at 3:06 a.m. that had been parked at a stop sign for a prolonged period of time. The vehicle was on the westbound exit ramp of Highway 11 to Highway 69 north.

Deputies awoke the driver, 18-year-old Christopher C. Dahmen, according to the report.

Dahmen was arrested on suspicion of first-offense operating while under the influence. Dahmen was also cited on suspicion of first-offense underage possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.

Dahmen was released pending a court appearance.