Crime

Deputies: Christmas Day crash leads to meth arrest

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 04:45 PM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 04:45 PM CST

TOWN OF DAYTON, Wis. - Richland County deputies arrested a Richland Center man Monday morning on methamphetamine charges following a car crash.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-car crash at county highways Q and ZZ in the Town of Dayton around 6:55 a.m.

Deputies said upon arrival, they located a 2016 Subaru in the ditch, driven by 30-year-old Wesley M. Friederick of Richland Center. Once Friederick's car was removed from the ditch, deputies said he consented to a search of his vehicle. 

Deputies found a clear plastic bag confirmed by a field test to be 10.6 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a butane torch, according to the release.

Friederick was arrested on tentative charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

