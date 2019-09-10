Deputies respond to double overdose, find young child in car

Dane County Sheriff's Office

Dane County sheriff's deputies arrested a couple after a double overdose Monday at 1:15 p.m. in the town of Vienna.

According to a release, a passerby called 911 when he saw a couple slumped over inside a running vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant on County Highway V.

The witness told deputies said the brake lights were on and there was a small child in the back seat.

When deputies arrived, the couple were being treated by emergency medical services personnel. After interviews and field sobriety tests, deputies arrested Kenneth J. Akkerman, 24, and Amber R. Akkerman, 26, of Friendship, Wisconsin.

Kenneth is being charged with possession of heroin. Amber is being charged with possession of heroin and OWI with a child under the age of 16.

Their 2-year-old daughter was turned over to Adams County Child Protective Services.

