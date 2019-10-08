Delavan police search for suspect in recent car break-ins

DELEVAN, Wis. - Police are searching for a man suspected in a string of recent thefts from unlocked vehicles, according to a Facebook post.

In the post, Delavan police said the suspect seems to be breaking locks on cars then stealing items from the vehicles. Police also said it appears the man is being driven around by someone driving a hatchback or crossover type vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the man in the video to call the city of Delavan Police Department.

