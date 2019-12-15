PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Crime

Decomposed body identified as 39-year-old Milwaukee man

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 11:13 AM CST

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 11:13 AM CST

MILWAUKEE - The decomposed body found by a group of teenagers in West Allis has been identified by police.

The Journal Sentinel reports authorities identified the body as 39-year-old Robert Kruczkowski, of Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office earlier said that an autopsy did not show any evidence of injury, but the cause of death is pending further analysis.

Authorities say the body was found in a wooded area on Dec. 7. Three youths came upon it and alerted an adult, who contacted police. Police say the death remains under investigation.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration