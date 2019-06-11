Death of 10-month-old investigated in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a baby on the city's north side.
Officers were called to a residence about 10 p.m. Monday for a sick or injured child. First responders found the 10-month-old girl unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances of the child's death are under investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
Madison police investigate man's claim that he was shot
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Man pointed gun at Madison woman during road rage incident on North Stoughton Road
Local And Regional News
- Grant County Sheriff's Office look for hit-and-run driver who crashed into 75-year-old woman's car
- 6 arrested after search warrant at Mauston residence, police say
- Consumer Reports: Questioning Vitamin D deficiency
- Legislators vow to close legal loophole that allowed felony sex assault to be dropped
- Aaron Rodgers donates seven-figure gift to his alma mater
- Sexual assault survivor says she is triggered by annual Naked Bike Ride in Madison