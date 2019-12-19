PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Dead puppy found in suitcase in roadside ditch, police say

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay police are searching for information after a public works employee found an abandoned suitcase containing a dead puppy in a roadside ditch Monday, according to a news release.

Police said the dog is believed to be a 4-to-6-month old pit bull terrier. Officials said a necropsy is being conducted to determine how it died.

Anyone who has any unwanted pets is urged to surrender them to a local shelter or rescue. Officials also said anyone with questions about how to dispose of deceased animals should call their local shelter or the Green Bay Police Animal Protection unit.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or through 432stop.com.

 

