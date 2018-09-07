Dashcam captures SUV crashing into stopped car on interstate

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Wisconsin State Patrol dashcam video captured a crash along Interstate 41 in Outagamie County Tuesday night.

The crash took place about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday along southbound I-41 near Kaukauna, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday.

A trooper stopped a Toyota Corolla to issue the driver a warning for a defective headlight, according to the release. Moments after the trooper returned to his cruiser, a southbound Pontiac crossed the fog line, just missed the trooper's vehicle and struck the Toyota.

Law enforcement officials said the incident illustrates the importance of the state's "move-over" law and the dangers posed by impaired or inattentive drivers. Wisconsin’s "move over" law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down when approaching emergency responders, tow trucks, utility or highway maintenance vehicles stopped along a roadway with warning lights flashing.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non life threatening, officials said. The driver of the Pontiac was not seriously injured but faces several charges related to the incident.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.