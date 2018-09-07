Livestream

WEATHER ALERT

There are 3 areas under alert.

Crime

Dashcam captures SUV crashing into stopped car on interstate

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 01:02 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 01:08 PM CDT

DASH CAM: Wisconsin State Patrol video of I-41 crash

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Wisconsin State Patrol dashcam video captured a crash along Interstate 41 in Outagamie County Tuesday night.

The crash took place about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday along southbound I-41 near Kaukauna, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday.

A trooper stopped a Toyota Corolla to issue the driver a warning for a defective headlight, according to the release. Moments after the trooper returned to his cruiser, a southbound Pontiac crossed the fog line, just missed the trooper's vehicle and struck the Toyota. 

Law enforcement officials said the incident illustrates the importance of the state's "move-over" law and the dangers posed by impaired or inattentive drivers. Wisconsin’s "move over" law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down when approaching emergency responders, tow trucks, utility or highway maintenance vehicles stopped along a roadway with warning lights flashing. 

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non life threatening, officials said. The driver of the Pontiac was not seriously injured but faces several charges related to the incident.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.  

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration