Darlington police look for suspects in car chase
DARLINGTON, Wis. - The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people who evaded arrest.
They posted a dashcam video of the encounter on Facebook, that shows a squad car chasing a pick-up truck. The suspects soon stop, get out of the truck and flee the scene.
Anyone who can identify the suspects are urged to call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4981
