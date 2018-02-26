WEATHER ALERT

Darlington police look for suspects in car chase

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 06:04 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 09:27 PM CST

DARLINGTON, Wis. - The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people who evaded arrest.

They posted a dashcam video of the encounter on Facebook, that shows a squad car chasing a pick-up truck. The suspects soon stop, get out of the truck and flee the scene.

Anyone who can identify the suspects are urged to call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4981

