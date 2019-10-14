Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrests suspected cocaine dealer

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested a suspected cocaine dealer Thursday, according to an incident report.

Police said the DCNTF had established probable cause to arrest 29-year-old Warren R. Williams. Williams was taken into custody after he got stuck in traffic on East Washington Avenue Thursday morning.

According to the report, police found cocaine and cash in Williams' car. Following a search of Williams' home, officers also found MDMA pills, the report said.

Williams was arrested for resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and three counts of delivering cocaine.

