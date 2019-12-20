Dane County deputies respond to two drug overdoses Thursday afternoon

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County sheriff's deputies responded to two drug overdoses Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, the first occurred at 12:40 p.m. when an unconscious woman was reported on Bruns Avenue in Blooming Grove. When deputies and emergency medical services personnel arrived, both a man and a woman had overdosed. The release said the 53-year-old Madison man was revived at the scene by paramedics with Narcan. The woman, Cathy L. Byndom, was revived at the hospital.

Bydom was tentatively charged with a count of child neglect as she was watching a relative's children, the release said. The children were returned to their mother.

The second incident happened at 2:18 p.m. at a home on Tower Road in the town of Dunn, the release said. A 30-year-old man overdosed and was unresponsive. A deputy administered Narcan and performed cardiocerebral resuscitation. McFarland EMS took the man to a local hospital and he will be referred to the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative.

