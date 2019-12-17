Crashed vehicle, found unoccupied, took out power to area residences, officials say
ALBANY, Wis. - A crashed vehicle caused a power outage to homes on a Green County road early Tuesday morning, officials say.
The Green County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. crashed at the intersection of County Road E and Peckham Road in the village of Albany.
Deputies observed the vehicle was unoccupied, the report said.
Investigators said a vehicle was traveling east on County Road E and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle then exited the road and collided with a power pole, causing damage to the pole.
The vehicle sustained severe damage and the airbags deployed, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot. Deputies were not able to locate the driver.
The vehicle was later towed from the scene, the report said. Alliant Energy responded to the scene to replace the power pole and make repairs to the power lines. Several residences in the area lost power because of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation pending identification of the driver, the sheriff's office said.
