Crash involving vehicle, horse reported in Verona, dispatch says

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:24 PM CDT

VERONA, Wis. - Crews are responding to a report of a crash involving a horse and a vehicle near Verona Friday night, a Dane County Communications dispatcher said. 

The report of the crash on County Road PB at Wesner Road came in at 9:43 p.m., dispatch said. 

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured. 

 

 

