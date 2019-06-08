Crash involving vehicle, horse reported in Verona, dispatch says
VERONA, Wis. - Crews are responding to a report of a crash involving a horse and a vehicle near Verona Friday night, a Dane County Communications dispatcher said.
The report of the crash on County Road PB at Wesner Road came in at 9:43 p.m., dispatch said.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.
