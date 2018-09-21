Crack, meth dealer sold drugs to confidential informant 3 times, sheriff says

ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. - An accused drug dealer in Sauk County was caught after he sold drugs to a confidential informant multiple times, according to a news release.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force on Thursday arrested 57-year-old Cory A. Seiler, of rural Rock Springs, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of crack cocaine in Sauk County.

According to the news release Friday, Seiler sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant on three separate occasions during the investigation. Seiler is on community supervision through the Department of Corrections because of a previous conviction for selling crack.

Law enforcement officers searched Seiler's home and discovered more evidence, officials said.

Seiler is facing tentative charges of party to the crime of delivery of cocaine, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (more than 10 grams), one count of possession of Schedule 4 drugs with intent to deliver, one count of maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of marijuana as a second or subsequent offense, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.