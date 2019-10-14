Crime

Couple returns home to find home burglarized, police say

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 12:20 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:20 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - After being gone over the weekend, a Somerset Lane couple found their home had been burglarized, according to a police report.

Police said a window had been broken with a rock. Cash and other items were stolen, according to the report.

 

 

