Couple report door kicked in Friday night

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison couple reported their door was kicked in after they heard a loud bang around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, according to an incident report.

Police said there were no signs that anyone entered the residence.

The homeowners said they have lived in the area for more than a decade. According to the report, they have never had any problems and don't believe anyone would be targeting them.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.