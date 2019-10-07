Couple report door kicked in Friday night
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison couple reported their door was kicked in after they heard a loud bang around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, according to an incident report.
Police said there were no signs that anyone entered the residence.
The homeowners said they have lived in the area for more than a decade. According to the report, they have never had any problems and don't believe anyone would be targeting them.
