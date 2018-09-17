Crime

Couple charged in fatal Wisconsin crash

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

OCONTO, Wis. - Prosecutors say a woman and man were drunk and fighting in their pickup truck when they caused a fatal crash in northeastern Wisconsin.

Twenty-six-year-old Kelly Crispin, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and 31-year-old Eric Soloman, of Plymouth, Wyoming, are both charged in Oconto County with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and second-degree reckless homicide in the death of Cory Folts. The 22-year-old Oconto Falls man was killed in the crash Sept. 11 on Highway 41.

WLUK-TV reports authorities say a pickup truck driven by Crispin traveled through the highway median and struck Folts' vehicle. A criminal complaint says Crispin told Soloman she wanted to end their relationship and that he punched her in the head and grabbed the steering wheel.

Court records do not list defense attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration