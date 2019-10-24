Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. County, state officials announce funding to support sex trafficking survivors County, state officials announce funding to support sex trafficking survivors

MADISON, Wis. - County Executive Joe Parisi, Attorney General Josh Kaul and representatives from local organizations announced new funding to support survivors of sex trafficking, according to a news release.

Parisi said $80,000 from his 2020 budget will be used to support Project Respect, a community partner that advocates for survivors. The Rape Crisis Center, Project Respect and the Dane County Department of Human Services joined Parisi and Kaul to announce the funding.

“Sex trafficking is entirely unacceptable and illegal in our community, but it is still pervasive,” Parisi said. “Dane County is committed to doing everything we can to stop sex trafficking and advocate for survivors. My 2020 budget gives Project Respect the funding it needs to expand its efforts and reach those who have been impacted by this crisis in our community.”

According to the release, the National Human Trafficking Hotline was alerted to 134 human trafficking cases in Wisconsin in 2018.

