Cottage Grove PD helps search home related to hidden recording devices found in student hotel room

MINNEAPOLIS - The Madison Metropolitan School District has put a staff member on leave after some students from Madison East High School found recording devices in their hotel rooms during a field trip to Minneapolis.

Madison school district's public information officer Timothy LeMonds said the response was a cautionary measure that's standard during a police investigation.

The police chief Cottage Grove said his department helped Minneapolis police execute a search warrant at a house there Thursday.

School officials said they're working to support the affected students and families. A Minneapolis police spokesman says no suspects are in custody.

