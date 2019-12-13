PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Cottage Grove PD helps search home related to hidden recording devices found in student hotel room

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 12:21 PM CST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:25 PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS - The Madison Metropolitan School District has put a staff member on leave after some students from Madison East High School found recording devices in their hotel rooms during a field trip to Minneapolis.

Madison school district's public information officer Timothy LeMonds said the response was a cautionary measure that's standard during a police investigation.

The police chief Cottage Grove said his department helped Minneapolis police execute a search warrant at a house there Thursday.

School officials said they're working to support the affected students and families. A Minneapolis police spokesman says no suspects are in custody.

 

