Convicted Jayme Closs kidnapper moved out of state, location withheld for inmate's safety

MADISON, Wis. - The man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jamie Closs for nearly three months and killing her parents last fall in order to get to her has been moved to an out of state prison, a state corrections official said.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections Deputy Communications Director Clare Hendricks confirmed Tuesday that 22-year-old Jake T. Patterson has been transferred out of Wisconsin.

JAYME CLOSS KIDNAPPER MOVED FROM WIS.

Jake Patterson was transferred out of Wisconsin and is now at an out-of-state facility.



"The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is not disclosing his current location for his safety."

Patterson is serving two life sentences plus 40 years on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping. On Oct. 15, Patterson shot and killed James and Denise Closs at their home in Barron. He bound Jayme Closs and put her in his trunk, then kept her captive at a cabin in Gordon until Jayme escaped on Jan. 10. Patterson pleaded guilty to three felonies in March and sentenced in May.

According to Department of Corrections records, Patterson was transferred Monday from the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun to another state.

Hendricks said the Wisconsin DOC "is not disclosing his current location for his safety."

LAWYER READING JAYME CLOSS' STATEMENT AT SENTENCING:

"He can't take my freedom," Jayme said. "I will always have my freedom and he will not. He thought he could make me like him, but he was wrong. He can't stop me from being happy."



👀LIVE: https://t.co/Nh9DM0fkU8#news3now pic.twitter.com/LTVmoD61lY — Tabatha (@TabathaWethal) May 24, 2019

