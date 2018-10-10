Construction workers help woman escape daytime sexual assault, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Two construction workers came to the aid of a 20-year-old woman during a daytime sexual assault in downtown Madison, police said.

Madison police said the woman, a downtown resident, was walking on East Johnson Street Tuesday at about 11:45 a.m. when she was attacked by a stranger.

According to the report, the man groped the woman and began to drop his pants, under which he had no underwear. She began yelling for help.

The good Samaritans were on some type of lift across the street on a job site, the report said. While still up high, one witnessed the assault and yelled for the attacker to get away from the victim. The men began lowering the lift while also calling out for her to come to them.

One man stayed with the shaken woman, while the other tried to keep the assailant at bay, police said. The second man said the attacker was advancing on him, still with his pants down. Not knowing what was going to happen, the witness took out his keys and put them between his knuckles. He told the assailant to stay away, and he walked past him.

By this time, 911 had been called and officers were on their way, the report said. Officers located the man, 32-year-old Kevin E. Kieren, and arrested him on suspicion of fourth-degree sexual assault, lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.

Both construction workers who helped will be nominated for MPD awards, police said.