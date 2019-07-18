Senior living facility, multiple homes evacuated after construction crew causes natural gas leak

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Several homes and a senior living facility were evacuated during a natural gas leak on Indian Trace in Madison on Wednesday afternoon.

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to the area at 1:20 p.m. after a natural gas line was struck by construction equipment. Madison Gas & Electric responded to the leak while firefighters evacuated the area.

A senior living facility and multiple homes were impacted by the evacuation. Officials brought an ambulance to the scene as a precaution, but there was no need for transports or emergency medical services.

MG&E isolated and contained the leak just before 2 p.m. and those evacuated were able to return to their homes.

