Senior living facility, multiple homes evacuated after construction crew causes natural gas leak
MADISON, Wis. - Several homes and a senior living facility were evacuated during a natural gas leak on Indian Trace in Madison on Wednesday afternoon.
The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to the area at 1:20 p.m. after a natural gas line was struck by construction equipment. Madison Gas & Electric responded to the leak while firefighters evacuated the area.
A senior living facility and multiple homes were impacted by the evacuation. Officials brought an ambulance to the scene as a precaution, but there was no need for transports or emergency medical services.
MG&E isolated and contained the leak just before 2 p.m. and those evacuated were able to return to their homes.
