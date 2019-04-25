Concerned mom calls police after man flashes gun at Madison park, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Officers say a concerned mother called police Wednesday after noticing a man with a gun at a park pavilion in Madison.

The woman told police the man flashed the gun as a group of 20 males started arguing at Elver Park. Elver Park is located on Madison’s west side on McKenna Boulevard and near the Madison Police Department’s west side district.

Three men remained in the park when officers arrived, according to a release from the department. Police say they jumped out of a car and got away.

A K-9 helped officers find 60 grams of marijuana and one man’s probation paperwork, according to MPD.

Police say the car has been involved in three pursuits this past week with area law enforcement.

