Complaint: Woman told boyfriend to shoot her relative before west side apartment shooting

Richard Adams, Nicole Nelson

MADISON, Wis. - A woman repeatedly told her boyfriend to shoot her relative before a shooting at a west side apartment complex, according to a criminal complaint.

Richard B. Adams and Nicole T. Nelson are accused of shooting and injuring a 56-year-old man Sunday. According to court documents, the victim told police that he and Nelson, who are related, were in an argument when Nelson told Adams, her boyfriend, "Shoot him! Shoot him!"

The victim suffered a through and through hand injury as a result of the shooting.

Nelson told police that she was not going to back down to her relative, even though he is physically bigger than her. When officers asked what happened she said, "I have no idea, he just dropped to the ground and said, 'Oh my God, I'm hurt.'" After that, Nelson told police she left.

Multiple witnesses reported Adams and Nelson left in a vehicle after the shooting, according to the complaint. Witnesses also reported that the two later returned and Nelson picked up small items off the ground.

Adams is charged with first-degree reckless injury as a repeat offender and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Nelson is charged with first-degree reckless injury as party to a crime. Both had their initial appearances on Tuesday. Cash bond for Adams was set at $100,000 and for Nelson was set at $10,000.

Adams and Nelson will be in court again on Feb. 13 for their preliminary hearings.

