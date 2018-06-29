Complaint: Man who was shot outside of Kipp Corp. could face attempted homicide charges

Dane County Sheriff's Office Thomas Laramore from Dec. 19, 2016

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man could also be facing a charges after he was shot, according to court documents.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Thomas J. Laramore, 32, of Madison, court records show. Officials say he is facing attempted homicide charges after he and Sirron A. Buckner shot at each other.

Laramore approached Buckner while he was in his car on June 13 outside of Kipp Corp. on Atwood Avenue. Buckner rolled down his window and after a brief greeting the two men shot at each other.

Buckner left the scene uninjured; Laramore was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officials arrested Buckner without incident four days after the shooting and have now issued a warrant for the arrest of Laramore, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, the two men had an ongoing conflict before the shooting. Buckner told police that they had never met before the night of the shooting, but he knew that Laramore had robbed his apartment days before because of surveillance video.

Buckner added that he had spread the word to mutual contacts that he was looking for Laramore. The night of the shooting Buckner said Laramore asked him who he was, but that he didn't get a chance to confirm his identity, the complaint said.

"I didn't get the chance to say anything. The passenger window was open," Buckner told police.

Police asked Buckner how it was possible that he was uninjured following the shooting and Buckner told them "God just blessed me not to die that night."

A witness at the scene saw Laramore with the gunshot wound and told him he would call 911 to get help. Surveillance video shows a Chevy Equinox driving away from the scene.