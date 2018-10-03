Complaint: Man who beat woman with hammer said 'something inside me told me to finish her off'

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - A Beloit man accused of beating the mother of his baby with a hammer and stabbing her told police he wanted to "finish her off," according to the criminal complaint.

Officials said Jonathan Castro's mother called police around 6:50 p.m. Monday to report that her son had attacked her grandchild's mother. When police arrived to the mobile home at 2601 Colley Road Lot No. 2, Castro stepped onto the patio.

"I blacked out, I'm sorry," Castro told police. "She's bleeding a lot."

Police found the victim inside the home, covered in blood and with a towel on her head. Officials said she had a large gash on her head and it appeared that a chunk of her ear had been cut off. Further examination showed that she suffered a skull fracture and significant head trauma. She is expected to survive.

The victim told police she and Castro had broken up about three months ago, but still live together with their baby, who was home at the time of the attack, according to the complaint. She said before Castro attacked her, they were arguing. She told police she repeatedly tried to leave the home, but said Castro blocked her and even pushed her to prevent her from leaving.

The victim told police she then went into the bathroom to get away from Castro. According to the complaint, the victim said Castro came into the bathroom, stabbed her in the back and then choked her until she passed out.

When the victim woke up, she heard Castro talking on the phone with his parents.

Castro confessed to police that he stabbed the victim and struck her with a hammer multiple times, according to the complaint. He told police he doesn't remember exactly how many times he hit her.

"I couldn't stop myself, I just kept going" Castro told police. "Something inside me told me told me to finish her off."

Castro told police he was upset because the victim was trying to leave with their son. He told police he was upset and "blacked out" during the attack, according to the complaint.

"I didn't mean for all this to happen, I just wanted to be with my son," Castro said.

Castro was in court Wednesday and was assigned a cash bond $100,000. He will be in court again on Oct. 9 for his initial appearance.

Castro is facing charges for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.

