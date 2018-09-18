Complaint: Madison man shot by police faces felony charges for threatening officers with knife

MADISON, Wis. - A man who was shot by an officer during a confrontation with police is facing felony charges for threatening police, according to documents filed in Dane County court Monday.

Scott R. Stein Jr., 35, was charged with two counts of threatening a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct.

At his initial appearance in court Monday, a court official ordered a $10,000 cash bond and that while out on bond, Stein be on GPS monitoring and receive random drug testing, according to online court records.

According to the complaint, Stein's on-again, off-again girlfriend told police Stein was homeless at the time of the incident on Sept. 1 and had been living in his station wagon on Hoard Street. The woman told police he had a black folding knife that he kept with him for protection.

According to the criminal complaint, Stein and a new acquaintance had an argument that day over $20 and Stein punched the man. The victim called 911 and two officers responded to the area of Demetral Field, where they found Stein on the bike trail. The officers pursued Stein in squad cars, until it seemed Stein was tiring out. Then, one officers got out of the squad and began chasing Stein on foot.

While running, Stein pulled out a knife and gestured toward the officer in the squad, the complaint said. Stein reportedly held the knife out to his right side at one point, pointing it toward the officer in the squad. Stein continued running until he was in the 400 block of Seventh Street, where he stopped on the sidewalk and made a statement to the officer, saying, "It's gonna be you or me," the complaint said. The officer said she interpreted the statement as a threat.

Police said that, during and after the pursuit, Stein ignored multiple commands to stop running and to put the knife down. When Stein moved with the knife toward the officer who was on foot, the officer shot Stein in the lower abdomen. After he was shot, one of the officers kicked the knife away from Stein so he couldn't reach it, and the officers began rendering aid, the complaint said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25.