Complaint: Former Sun Prairie YMCA employee admits to sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Sun Prarie YMCA employee accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl while at work admitted to the assault to police, according to the criminal complaint.

The mother reported the assault after her daughter told her details about what had happened while she was alone with 19-year-old Delmonte Lee outside the play equipment at the YMCA on July 4.

Lee is facing one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

When officers spoke with Lee, he confessed to the assault and said it happened after they were tickling and play fighting, according to the complaint.

The mother also told police that on the day of the assault, she had witnessed Lee putting his mouth on the girl's stomach, making an "aarrrrrr" noise and putting his hands on her hips. She said upon seeing this, she lifted her daughter up and left immediately.

Investigators also talked to management at the YMCA. They told police Lee was terminated and is not allowed on the property.

Lee is scheduled to be in court again on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

