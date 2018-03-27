Complaint: DNA evidence found on McDonald's trash puts 2 teens at scene of gun theft

Top: Jayquan Retelle; Bottom: Armon Vaccaro

MADISON, Wis. - DNA evidence found on a half-eaten cheeseburger and McDonald's napkins left at the scene of an Oregon gun store put two teens at the scene of a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said 17-year-olds Jayquan Retelle and Armon Vaccaro were involved in burglaries at CTR Firearms in Janesville and Max Creek Outdoors in Oregon on Jan. 31. The robberies were a few hours apart.

During the burglary at CTR Firearms in Janesville, the criminals smashed a window in a door, but were not able to steal any firearms because they are kept locked in a vault, officials said.

Max Creek Outdoors was robbed three hours later. Oregon police believe one of the teens, Retelle, stayed in the car and the other, Vaccaro, went in through the air ducts. Officials believe 23 guns were stolen, but only 17 have been located, according to the complaint.

Jayquan Retelle

Retelle told officials that he was asleep during the robbery at Max Creek Outdoors, despite officials pointing out that, during the robbery, Vaccaro was in and out of the car, opening and closing doors and turning on the lights. Retelle said he woke up when they left.

DNA evidence found on a half-eaten McDonald's cheeseburger and fecal matter found in a McDonald's napkin placed both Vaccaro and Retelle at the scene of the Oregon robbery. Officials also link a McDonald's trip to GPS data found in the car.

The trash was found in a motor home near the dumpster area behind the store. Officials said there was fecal matter and a strand of hair in the napkins.

Vaccaro and Retelle are facing charges of burglary by way of arming self with a dangerous weapon and theft of moveable property.

Retelle was bound over for trial in court Tuesday. Both Retelle and Vaccaro are in custody.