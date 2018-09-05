Complaint: Brother of boy who died in fast wrote letter saying, 'I'll probably die of hunger'

REEDSBURG, Wis. - The brother of the boy who had died in a 45-day family fast had handwritten a letter addressed to the "Lawyers of Sauk County," saying, "If I don't get food now, I'll probably die of hunger."

A criminal complaint filed into Sauk County Court Tuesday shows that the parents of the two boys -- Titlayno and Kehinde Omosebi -- are facing charges for two counts of neglecting a child. The first count lists a consequence of death and the second lists a consequence of great bodily harm.

Police said when they responded to the home on Alexander Drive Sunday, they found an empty refrigerator, four metal chairs and the letter written by the Omosebi's 11-year-old son.

"The hunger is too much, please help me now so I may eat," the letter, addressed five days after the fast had began, read. "I can't continue in such a life with no food."

They also found the body of 15-year-old Ayanfe O. Omosebi. Officials said his body was emaciated and thin.

What investigators couldn't find inside the home was any food, bedding, furniture or decorations, according to the complaint.

The parents told police the family hadn't eaten since July 17 because they were waiting for "God's blessing" so they could move to Atlanta. Kehinde Omosebi told police that he is a minister affiliated with Cornerstone Reformation Ministries.

Reedsburg Police Chief Tim Becker told News 3, police have not been able to confirm his status as a minister. The name Cornerstone Reformation Ministries was printed on pamphlets that Kehinde Omosebi had given officers at the home.

"We suspect that name was penned by him," Becker said.

Kehinde Omosebi appeared individually in court by video Tuesday for his initial appearance. The judge set a $5,000 cash bond for him because the family had plans to move to Atlanta.

Kehinde Omosebi is not allowed to have contact with his son, who has been taken into protective custody and is receiving medical treatment. According to court records, he will likely need an extended stay in the hospital because of his emaciated condition.

Titlayno Omosebi has not had her initial appearance yet. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Kehinde Omosebi will be in court again on Sept. 13 for his initial appearance.