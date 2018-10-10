Crime

Competency exam ordered for mother accused in son's death

SHAWANO, Wis. - A competency exam has been ordered for a Shawano woman charged in the death of her infant son.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Catherine Barker neglected her 2-month-old baby resulting in his death, failed to report the death and attempted to hide the body.

A criminal complaint says Barker noticed her son wasn't breathing Sept. 28 and began CPR. When the infant could not be revived, authorities say Barker failed to call for help. WLUK-TV reports the complaint says she messaged a friend that her son had died and she planned to bury him at a cemetery on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Barker says she believes her son suffocated himself with a blanket. The child's cause of death and autopsy results are pending.

