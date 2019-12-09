Columbus man sentenced to six years prison for child porn

COLUMBUS, Wis. - A Columbus man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison followed by six years of supervision for possession of child pornography, according to a news release.

David Brickett, 54, pleaded guilty in September to possession of child pornography.

In January 2018, the Wisconsin Department of Justice executed a search warrant on a home in Columbus. Brickett, who is a registered sex offender, admitted to having photos of nude underage boys on his electronic devices. During a subsequent interview Brickett told officials he was only attracted to males from the age of seven to 27, but every once in a while he would see a "cute toddler" and think "wow isn't he going to be cute in about five years."

"The overwhelming harm here is that even though Brickett is convicted, the child porn images are out there forever on the internet and those children will be victims again and again," Assistant District Attorney Yolanda J. Tienstra, who prosecuted the case, said.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger presided over the case.

