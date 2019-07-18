Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrests Portage man after lengthy drug trafficking investigation

PORTAGE, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested Joseph J. Priar, a 25-year-old man of Portage, was arrested Wednesday after a long drug investigation.

The police said the arrest was the result of an investigation into the trafficking of crack cocaine and other illegal drugs in Columbia County.

Priar was booked into the Columbia County jail on three counts of delivery of cocaine and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Priar is expected to appear in Columbia County Circuit Court later this week.

