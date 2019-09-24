Columbia County Sheriff calls for information on string of burglaries, car thefts

Photo by Tim Olk

PORTAGE, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help with identifying a group of car thieves after another incident involving suspicious activity happened on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Police said the Saddle Ridge neighborhood in Pacific Township was the latest to be victimized when a suspicious passenger car was seen in the area during the thefts.

Following a series of car thefts in Dane, Jefferson, Sauk and Columbia counties, the Columbia County sheriff is reminding people to remove valuables from their cars and keep their doors locked. According to the release, the crimes are being committed during the nighttime, between midnight and 3:00 a.m.

Authorities ask that anyone with information immediately contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

