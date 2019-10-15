LIVE NOW

Crime

Clinton police look for masked intruders who stabbed, beat 18-year-old

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 04:43 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:47 AM CDT

VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Wis. - Police in the Village of Clinton are looking for two masked suspects officers .say broke into a home and attacked someone inside.

Police were called to Lot No. 9 at 727 Milwaukee Street in Clinton Monday night. Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been stabbed several times and hit in the head with a gun.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, but he was taken to Mercy Hospital.

 

 

The victim told police two masked men broke into his home, but ran off before police were able to get to the scene.

Clinton police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the department at 608-676-5140.

