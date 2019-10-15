Clinton police look for masked intruders who stabbed, beat 18-year-old

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Wis. - Police in the Village of Clinton are looking for two masked suspects officers .say broke into a home and attacked someone inside.

Police were called to Lot No. 9 at 727 Milwaukee Street in Clinton Monday night. Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been stabbed several times and hit in the head with a gun.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, but he was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Clinton Police are looking for two suspects involved in a stabbing Monday afternoon.



According to Chief Dave Hooker, the victim was allegedly stabbed in his home on the Village Terrace Mobile Home Park on Milwaukee Street.



The victim told police two masked men broke into his home, but ran off before police were able to get to the scene.

Clinton police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the department at 608-676-5140.

