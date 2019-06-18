Crime

Church, school temporarily shut down for police to investigate suspicious package

Package determined not to be dangerous

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 06:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 06:09 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A church and a school were temporarily shut down Tuesday morning while police investigated a suspicious package, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Police said St. Dennis Catholic Church and St. Dennis Catholic School were evacuated after a package was found near a St. Vincent de Paul drop box.

The package was marked flammable and someone reported hearing a ticking sound. 

Officials said the ticking sound was actually coming from a different donation. Neither the package nor the ticking donation turned out to be anything dangerous, according to the news release. 

Police cleared the scene and people returned to the church and school. 

