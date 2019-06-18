Church, school temporarily shut down for police to investigate suspicious package

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A church and a school were temporarily shut down Tuesday morning while police investigated a suspicious package, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said St. Dennis Catholic Church and St. Dennis Catholic School were evacuated after a package was found near a St. Vincent de Paul drop box.

The package was marked flammable and someone reported hearing a ticking sound.

Officials said the ticking sound was actually coming from a different donation. Neither the package nor the ticking donation turned out to be anything dangerous, according to the news release.

Police cleared the scene and people returned to the church and school.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.