Children beat goose to death with sticks in West Baraboo park, sheriff's office reports
BARABOO, Wis. - Children beat a goose to death with sticks at a West Baraboo park, according to officials with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
The call reporting the incident came in at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said several juveniles were hitting a wild goose with sticks at Haskins Park.
A deputy investigated the call and found a dead goose in the park. Officials have not identified the children involved in the abuse.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.
