Chief: WTS Paradigm shooter couldn't buy gun legally because of mental health

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The man who shot and seriously injured three co-workers in Middleton couldn't own a firearm because of a mental health incident more than a decade ago, a Middleton official said.

Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke said 43-year-old Anthony Y. Tong, who was shot and killed by police Wednesday, had moved to Madison in March 2017 from South Dakota. Foulke said Tong's concealed carry license was revoked while he was in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, following a mental health check by police in 2004.

Following the 2004 incident, Tong was forced to surrender his gun and ammunition. Foulke said authorities are investigating how he obtained the gun he used to open fire inside WTS Paradigm.

"“It absolutely seems as though with some loophole, he was able to … get possession of that firearm, and he should not have been able to do that,” Foulke said.

Authorities say Middleton shooter, Anthony Tong, got gun through a “loop hole.” Tong had his license to carry revoked 13 years ago following a mental health check with PD. pic.twitter.com/4odd3UkW7a — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 21, 2018

Tong moved to area March of 2017, started work at WTS Paradigm in April 2017. His concealed carry was revoked when he lived in South Dakota following a mental health check by police, Chief Foulke says of Middleton shooter. pic.twitter.com/pOb00wJgmJ — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 21, 2018

During a news conference Friday, Foulke also said two of the three seriously injured shooting victims are doing "quite well," and the third has a "long road ahead." He said they have requested privacy.

About 100 people were working at WTS Paradigm during the shooting, and 500 people overall were inside the complex, Foulke said..

Foulke said the officers who shot Tong are being interviewed Friday and their names are expected to released sometime after that Friday.

Police said Tong's family is from out of state.