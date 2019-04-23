Chicago Heights man sentenced to more than 7 years prison for selling heroin in Madison, DOJ report

Dane County Records Antonio Wiley

MADISON, Wis. - A Chicago Heights man will spend more than seven years in prison for selling heroin in Madison, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Antonio Wiley, 38, sold heroin to an undercover officer multiple times in 2017 and 2018. Judge James Peterson found Wiley responsible for distributing between 100 grams and 400 grams of heroin in the Madison area.

Peterson said he does not believe Wiley was a "kingpin," but that he had sold "a fair amount of heroin in his day." He added that Wiley's prior convictions of selling heroin suggest a pattern.

Wiley’s co-conspirator, Darius Williams, 40, Chicago, pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to distributing heroin, according to the release. He will be sentenced on May 17.

Wiley was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and six years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the offense in January.

